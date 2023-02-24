Ford and the Pikes Peak hill climb go way back. A Ford Model T participates during the first official climb. After a drive of 28 minutes and 3 seconds, the Model T arrives at the finish line, which is more than 4 kilometers above sea level. Ford hopes to shave off ‘a few minutes’ of that time with the Supervan 4. That should be doable with a hundred times as much power. Literal.

There’s even more Ford history on the hill in Colorado. The record for the fastest hill climb for a diesel car is held by the Ford F1 Race Truck. In this video we meet ‘Old Smokey’ as he is called. And don’t forget Ken Block’s ‘Climbkhana’. So Ford’s latest chapter on the Pikes Peak has the electric bus in the lead.

Driver Romain Dumas gets behind the wheel of the Supervan. He sees advantages for the electric Transit during the hill climb. While cars with internal combustion engines lose power the higher they go, the electric bus always keeps the same power. “It will be a strong competitor in this year’s race,” Dumas thinks.

Specifications of the Ford Supervan 4

The Ford Supervan 4 has four electric motors that together produce 2,000 horsepower. This makes the Supervan good for a 0-100 time of less than two seconds and the top speed is 320 km / h. The motors are powered by a 50-kWh battery. If Dumas wants to break the record (which seems unlikely to us), he has to be faster than 7 minutes and 57 seconds. That record was set by… Romain Dumas in the Volkswagen ID.R.