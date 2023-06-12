During the first Italian round of the factory-based world championship, we interviewed Filippo Conti, team manager of the Gytr team, to understand how the logistics of a Superbike team work

Ford Trucksofficial sponsor Gytr Grt Yamaha WorldSbk Team since 2022, it has been making its means available to allow the team to reach circuits around the world. The trucks used are two very modern Ford F-Max equipped with an engine Ecotorq impressive: around 12,700 cc, 500 HP and 2,500 Nm of torque. The logo Ford Trucks it is present on both Yamaha R1 of the two pilots, the Swiss Dominique Aegerter and the Australian Remy Gardner, on racing suits, in team pit spaces and on team transport. During the stage of the world championship of Superbikes Of misano we met Philip Contiteam manager of the team Gytr Grt Yamaha WorldSbk and this is what he told us about this important and fundamental collaboration on a logistical level.

Everything needed for a race weekend is “crammed” into two Ford F-Max… Ford represents for us an ideal partner that allows us to take our structure from circuit to circuit, a fundamental requirement. Two trailers allow us to bring all the material we need. We have a logistical requirement because we transport everything in flight cases, so what we find in our trailers are the same things we find in our trailers for overseas stops.

How does the organization work?

Two trailers. In the first truck, in the upper part there is the management office, in the lower part the motorbikes and the storage of the flight cases. The engines are crammed into the second truck in the lower part, all the spare parts needed for the race weekend in the upper part.

Two riders for motorbikes, two riders for trucks?

Yes, two pilots and two drivers. The goal is for the former to go as fast as possible in safety, the latter must travel in compliance with the rules in safety. Security is the lowest common denominator that unites these two entities that seem very distant.

Are there other people in the cabin during the journey? No, just the drivers, two, one per truck. The journey is all pre-set from a scheduling point of view to comply with road rules and regulations. Everything is calculated to arrive at the circuit with peace of mind, which is fundamental. In the event of two consecutive races, which rarely happens, two drivers are used to respect the canonical times of the highway code.