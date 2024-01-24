The van Ford Transit Courier becomes electric with 136 HP and possibility of fast charging up to 100 kW. The Transit Courier is also available in versions thermals with petrol engine EcoBoost 1.0 litres from 100 and 125 HP, e 1.5 l EcoBlue turbodiesel with 100 HP. The E-Transit Courier has been completely redesigned with a larger load compartment and flexible, offering the 25% more volume compared to the previous model, in addition to the possibility of carrying two Europallet.

Ford Transit Courier, dimensions

The new Ford Transit Courier has dimensions and features ideal for loading and transport needs. With a length of 4 meters and 34 centimetersaheight of 1 meter and 82 centimeters it's a width of 2 meters and 8 centimetersoffers a generous loading volume of 9 cubic meters.

New Ford Transit Courier

The cargo compartment, with dimensions of 1 meter and 80 centimeters in length, 1 meter and 22 centimeters in width and 1 meter and 25 centimeters in height, it is separated from the cabin by a bulkhead with a hatch. This solution allows you to transport long objects up to 2 meters and 60 centimeters, folding down the passenger seat. The capacity of the vehicle is 700 kilograms, with the possibility of transporting two Europallets between the wheel arches. For the petrol and diesel versions, the standard flow rate is 678kgbut a version with increased flow rate is available on request 845kg.

The cargo area of ​​the Transit Courier

The total cargo volume is now 2.9m3, 25% more than the previous model. This volume can be further increased thanks to new bulkhead feature with opening for long loads, which offers the possibility of transporting objects such as boards or pipes over 2,600 mm long.

Ford Transit Courier electric van

The electric powertrain of the E-Transit Courier has a power output of 136 HP (100 kW) and benefits from One-Pedal technology. Ford has not yet released information and details on battery capacity and autonomy. Among the things we know the van is equipped with an on-board charger 11 kWwhich gives a grip of AC alternating current Allows you to fully recharge the battery in approx 6 hours.

New Ford E-Transit Courier EV

The electric Transit Courier also supports the fast charging in direct current up to 100 kW, available for fast public charging points. With 10 minutes of charging, you can add 87 km of autonomywith the battery capable of passing from 10% to 80% in less than 35 minutes.

When using Ford's Blue Oval Charge Network charging points, the “Plug and Charge” allows you to simply connect the vehicle to the power socket: at that point charging will begin automatically and, upon completion, the owner will receive a invoice with the summary of the position.

E-Transit Courier EV charging

Thanks to'Intelligent Rangepowered by the Cloud, which aggregates data to provide more precise estimates of autonomy, it is possible to obtain greater autonomy between charges.

Ford Transit Courier interior, mobile office interior

The new model offers very complete standard equipment, which includes exclusive features of the passenger compartment, such as the steering wheel with squared lower edge to improve legroom and driver visibility, the column shifterthe push-button ignition and the electronic handbrake to offer greater storage space.

The interior of the new Ford E-Transit Courier EV

The control panel “digiboard” contains a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a central touchscreen from 12 inches with the latest system SYNC 4 from Ford.

There Connected Navigationavailable by subscription, provides updates on traffic, parking, charging and tracking of obstacles along the route in real time. There compatibility wireless with Android Auto And Apple CarPlay it is standard.

The passenger compartment becomes a mobile office

The innovative Office Pack includes a flat, foldable work surface and lighting to make using a laptop computerfilling out paperwork or taking a break on board.

Telematic management and maintenance

The new Transit Courier offers advanced connectivity options to simplify vehicle management. The app FordPass ProIdeal for small businesses, it allows drivers to remotely lock/unlock the van, monitor its location and receive alerts on the vehicle statusincluding fluid levels, tire pressure and more.

For larger fleets, Ford Pro Telematics offers a free year of customized features, optimizing productivity with dashboards for vehicle location, health and maintenance.

12-inch infotainment display with Ford's latest SYNC 4 system

The connection to FORDLiive, the digital control center, reduces maintenance downtime, generating additional vehicle availability. The Ford Pro Service network, with over 800 Transit Centeroffers comprehensive support for commercial vehicles.

The ADAS on board the Transit Courier

There is no shortage of ADAS technologies on board either. The complete standard equipment includes the Lane-Keeping SystemThe Pre-Collision AssistL'Intelligent Speed ​​Assist and rear parking sensors. For additional levels of safety in urban settings, advanced features such as Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centering, BLIS (Blind Spot Monitoring System) with Cross Traffic Alert, Intersection Assist and Rear Brake Assist.

New Ford Transit Courier on the road

Ford E-Transit Courier anti-theft lock

To improve vehicle safety, Ford Pro has teamed up with experts at TVL to offer packages on E-Transit Courier factory fitted locks. Packages include secondary hook locks for prevent theft with break-in, as well as the automatic door lock sliding side, to reduce the driver's workload and delivery times.

New Ford E-Transit Courier EV side view

According to estimates provided by Ford Pro Service, i unscheduled maintenance costs of the E-Transit Courier are at least 35% lower than models with diesel engines.

Also petrol and diesel

The new Transit Courier is available during 2023, with efficient petrol engines EcoBoost 1.0 litres from 100 and 125 HP, this also with 7-speed automatic transmission, and 1.5 liter EcoBlue turbodiesel with 100 HP and 290 Nm of torque.

New Ford Transit Courier with combustion engine

The Transit Courier is available in a van version and double cab van; the range also offers series Limited And Active. All models will be built in Craiovain Romania, from Ford Otosanwhich also creates the Transit Custom and theE-Transit.

Price, how much does the Transit Courier cost

The Transit Courier is available in versions Trend, Titanium and Active, with prices between €19,250 And €23,250. The version Titanium It provides a rich equipment, including 16-inch alloy wheels, rear camera, front parking sensors, keyless start and a wireless charging pad.

New Ford Transit Courier on the road

The version Active, with an SUV-inspired design, features unique wheel arch moldings, front and rear guards, roof rails and 17-inch alloy wheels. We will have to wait for the 100% electric BEV model the last months of 2024.

→ Trend 1.0 EcoBoost 100 HP: €19,250 (€24,481.38 VAT included)

→ Trend 1.0 EcoBoost 125 HP: €19,750 (€25,091.38 VAT included)

→ Trend 1.0 EcoBoost 125 HP Aut.: €21,500 (€27,226.38 VAT included)

→ Trend 1.5 EcoBlue 100 HP: €21,250 (€26,921.38 VAT included)

→ Titanium 1.0 EcoBoost 125 HP: €21,000 (€26,616.38 VAT included)

→ Titanium 1.0 EcoBoost 125 HP Aut.: €22,750 (€28,751.38 VAT included)

→ Titanium 1.5 EcoBlue: €22,500 (€28,446.38 VAT included)

→ Active 1.0 EcoBoost 125 HP: €21,500 (€27,226.38 VAT included)

→ Active 1.0 EcoBoost 125 HP Aut.: €23,250 (€29,361.38 VAT included)

→ Active 1.5 EcoBlue 100 HP: €23,000 (€29,056.38 VAT included)

