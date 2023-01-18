We sighted the Ford Transit Courier 2023 near the Balocco Proving Ground (which is curious, however, that a variant with license plate also comes out Stellantis?). Previously this LVC extension had been seen running for the first time in September 2022 with obvious camouflage and the front of the Puma. Now with these new ones spy photo its design has been defined which highlights decidedly squared shapes, which remind us of the Ford SYNus concept which debuted at the 2005 North American International Auto Show.

Side Ford Transit Courier 2023 spy photo

New Ford Transit Courier made in Romania

This new compact van will be produced in Romania in Craiova plantwhere Ford has invested over $2 billion since 2008 and started production of the Puma in October 2019. Interestingly, control of the factory has been entrusted to Ford Otosan, a Turkish manufacturer specializing in commercial vehicles, especially trucks. Furthermore, Ford has invested 300 million dollars just for this new van, which will also be produced in this plant with an electric powertrain in 2024. It will therefore be the third plant also destined for the production of electric cars of the Brand.

rear Ford Transit Courier 2023 spy photo

After 10 years the new Ford Transit Courier

After 10 years of honorable service, Ford is preparing to launch the new one Ford Transit Courierthe commercial vehicle more compact than the House of the Blue Oval. Currently this city ​​van is based on Seventh generation Fiesta and was presented at the end of 2012 with a loading platform of 1.62 meters and a payload of up to 600 kg. The new model, slightly larger, could be born on a common platform with Volkswagen or the MQB extensionon which the new Caddy has been produced since 2020 and will also arrive in the Plug-In Hybrid version, while for the electric variant of the new Ford Transit Courier, the House should by now have the skills to produce it on its own without resorting to MEB platform of the German group.

front Ford Transit Courier 2023 spy photo

In 2024 also electric based on Puma EV

We do not yet know the official data on the all-electric variant of the new one Transit Courierbut from some rumors it should share the platform with the new one Electric pumaalso due to debut in 2024. Despite thealliance with the Volkswagen group to produce an EV car using the MEB electric platformit is thought that for these two new electric cars, Ford can do without them, thanks to the experience with the Mustang Mach-Einstead developing the electric variant of the LCV van and the Puma EV.

Spy photo Ford Transit Courier 2023

Video Ford Transit Courier first generation

Video Ford Transit Courier first generation

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Features new Ford Transit Courier

👉 Ford and Volkswagen alliance for electric cars

👉 N1 truck, van, off-road vehicle and pick-up: who can drive it and when?

👉 All the news about commercial vehicles FURGONI

👉 What are the best-selling vans in Italy?

👉 FORD price list 👉 Ads for used TRANSIT COURIER

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK