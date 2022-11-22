Ford Pro unveiled the new Electric E-Tourneo Customwith a driving range of up to 370km. The new model introduces a full set of premium features, including configurable slide-on-rail rear seats, electric side doors with Hands-Free opening, B&O sound system,2 access digital key card, panoramic glass roof and an innovative folding steering wheel.

The Tourneo Custom range also includes a new version plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and one with Ford EcoBlue diesel enginesavailable with a new eight-speed automatic transmission highly efficient and, for the first time, with an intelligent all-wheel drive system.

Ford E-Tourneo Custom Electric features

Thanks to 74kWh batterycombined with a electric motor from 160kW (217hp)which uses the same high energy density battery cell technology as used on the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup. The all-electric powertrain also offers the option of driving with the One Pedal function .

The 11 kW on-board charger in AC current it is able to fully recharge the battery in less than eight hourswhile a 15-80% charge takes approx 41 minutes using a fast charging station from 125kW DC. The charging socket is located on the front.

Ford E-Tourneo Custom Titanium side view

E-Tourneo Custom offers a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 kgs and a large payload. Technology Pro Power Onboard it also allows you to make the most of the potential of the electrified variants of the Tourneo Custom, delivering up to 2.3 kW through the sockets in the front of the passenger compartment.

Ford Tourneo Custom space on board

The optimized vehicle platform ensures plenty of room on board, regardless of the engine choice (electric, PHEV or internal combustion). The models, both a short and long wheelbaseoffer three rows of seats for up to eight seats for the E-Tourneo Custom and up to seats nine for PHEV and EcoBlue diesel versions.

Ford E-Tourneo Custom Titanium cockpit

Interior features have been enhanced and include a new flexible seating system mounted on rails in the second and third row. The three seats in the second row can each be moved independentlywhile the third row consists of a single seat and a double seat that can each be configured independently.

The new seats are lighter than those of the previous model and the second row is equipped with integrated seat belts, so you can reconfigure the cabin faster and easier, even being able to choose a six-person meeting layout, unique in its class. The anchor points ISOFIX extension they’re available on all three second-row seats and the two outboard third-row seats.

The premium specification of the cabin also includes a large panoramic glass roof which increases the feeling of space and light for the occupants, with a infrared treatment which helps to keep the cabin cool when traveling in strong sunlight. The electrically operated sliding side doors are also equipped with a Hands-Free opening systemwhich allows you to open them with a foot movement next to the front wheel. Finally, to facilitate access to the vehicle and loading materials, the new architecture offers a lowered floor height and a new integrated side step.

Ford Tourneo Custom Active cockpit

Ford has also developed an innovative new system of digital keywhich will be available in 2024 and which uses the NFC technology inspired by hotel key cards. When playing sports or outdoor hobbies, this system allows owners to carry a comfortable slim card and waterproof instead of a bulkier traditional electronic key: a solution that is also useful for companies that they have available multiple drivers for the same vehicle.

Ford Tourneo Custom trim levels

The Tourneo Custom is available in a choice of several versions, including the dynamic series active and the captivating series Sportand the top of the range Titanium X. The latter provides standard equipment ranging from 19-inch alloy wheels hey Matrix LED headlightsto the premium material of the synthetic leather seats sensitive. All versions are available with all engines.

Ford Tourneo Custom Active

The new platform has also made it possible to reduce the overall height to less than two meters for many variations.

Ford E-Tourneo Custom what it is like inside and out

Outside the new Ford Tourneo Custom features a greater visual width both front and back. The front design is both dynamic and versatile. The electric E-Tourneo Custom features an instantly recognizable grille, combined with an LED lighting with full-width graphics.

The instrument cluster is equipped with a 13-inch ergonomic touchscreen with infotainment system SYNC 4. This combines with a new digital instrument clusterwith compatibility wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay standard.

Ford Tourneo Custom Active dashboard

Tourneo Custom offers the same innovative folding steering wheel which we have already seen on the new E-Transit Custom. This useful feature turns the steering wheel into a ergonomic support for laptops and tablets or in a comfortable side table.

Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-in Hybrid PHEV

The new Tourneo Custom PHEV use a system parallel hybrid, with traction that is made up of an efficient 2.5 liter Atkinson cycle petrol engine for long distances, paired with a electric motor and a battery pack with 11.8 kWh effective which allows a purely electric driving range of over 50km.

Ford Tourneo Custom diesel 4×4

In addition to electrified powertrains, Ford also offers Tourneo Customs with its own EcoBlue diesel engines latest generation, with powers 136hp, 150hp or 170hpmated to a new high-efficiency eight-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox.

The new Tourneo Custom also introduces the four-wheel drive. The system intelligently distributes the torque between the axles via a joint with electronic controlwith adjustments taking less than 20 milliseconds ed it is available for vehicles equipped with the 136hp and 170hp EcoBlue diesel engine and automatic transmission.

Ford Tourneo Custom Active also diesel with all-wheel drive

Those who need more traction but prefer a manual transmission can request a mechanical limited slip differential mated to 136hp and 150hp EcoBlue diesel engines.

ADAS on the new Ford Tourneo Custom

The Tourneo Custom is equipped with the latest ADAS systems of Ford driving cars, including a number of features available for the first time on this model, such as Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, the Reverse Brake Assist for reverse braking, Active Park Assist and a 360° camera system that provides a complete view around the vehicle to facilitate maneuvering in the city.

Ford Tourneo Custom infotainment and connectivity

In addition to the Ford Tourneo Custom, you can enjoy super-fast connectivity via a 5G modems standardwhich powers the useful and intuitive support provided by the digital services of Ford Pro. On the electric versions it is possible to manage recharging, pre-condition the battery and the cabin, lock the doors and monitor the safety of the vehicle remotely, as well as receive alerts on the state of health of the vehicle via the app Ford Pass Pro or, in the case of commercial operators, Ford Pro software such as Ford Pro Telematics to increase business productivity.

All Tourneo Custom owners, private and commercial, can also take advantage of FORDLiive, connected and integrated system that optimizes vehicle productivity. The free service is designed to use i real-time data on the state of health of the vehicle, help to prevent failures and reduce repair times through proactive alerts enabling intelligent and predictive service, fast delivery of parts and digital support from dedicated FORDLiive agents and Ford engineering teams.

Ford E-Tourneo Custom Titanium cockpit steering wheel

Thanks to the Ford Power-Up system, more than 30 separate modules of the Tourneo Custom are able to receive the software updates over the air to improve vehicle performance, upgrade existing features and add new functions and capabilities.

When it arrives?

The new range of Ford Tourneo Custom arrives in 2023with first deliveries expected to start in mid-2023. The version 100% electric E-Tourneo Custom arrives in Europe by 2024.

Photo new Ford Tourneo Custom

