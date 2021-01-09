I.I wasn’t there. I sat in Maine, where I live, safe and 500 miles away, and watched my country appear to be stormed on a television show. But I could have been in Montana or Florida or Oregon or Texas – just to give you a spatial impression of how the citizens here might conceive of a brazen frontal attack on the Capitol of our nation without experiencing what we have a single mind for the seriousness of the situation. Maybe everyone is having violent riots – and that is it what we experienced – at certain moments a carnival-like dimension.

Participants (otherwise known as rioters) laughing and frolicking in clown costumes and stage makeup taking selfies and videos of the chaos as it happens. Your confused preceptors who utter arsonist oaths and curses without thinking too much about what they are saying or the consequences. It’s a bit like lynching, where tickets were sold, or when lions ate Christians in front of a receptive audience.