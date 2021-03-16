The automobile firm Ford has announced that it will manufacture in Turkey the new generation of its Transit Custom model, which will have a 100% electric variant and will enter production in the first half of 2023. In this sense, Ford has confirmed that the new Transit van Custom will include a ‘zero emissions’ variant, as well as plug-in hybrid, micro-hybrid and combustion versions. In addition, the vehicle will be available in its van or passenger variant. All of them will be built at Ford Otosan, the company’s joint venture in Turkey.

In addition, the company added that the next generation of Volkswagen one-ton commercial vehicles will also be manufactured at the plant, increasing economies of scale and improving the user experience by bringing more technologies to market.

“The next generation of the Transit Custom range, including the fully electric versions, will reinforce Ford’s position as the number 1 commercial vehicle brand in Europe. The Transit Custom is the jewel in the crowna of our range of commercial vehicles and is key in our drive to grow our commercial vehicle business while we continue to create a sustainable and profitable business model in Europe, based on an electrified future, “said the president of Ford in Europe, Stuart Rowley.

All this to meet the company’s goal of having a range of commercial vehicles with a plug-in or electric hybrid version by 2024. Ford expects two-thirds of its sales of this type of model to be electrified by 2030.

3,000 hires



This announcement adds to the advance last December, when Ford decided to invest 2,000 million in the Turkish plant to increase the production of vehicles and batteries, which would create more jobs with the hiring of some 3,000 people.

«Today we start another strategic investment that will help shape to the future of the automotive industry. We are transforming our factories in Kocaeli (Turkey) into Turkey’s first and only integrated production facility for the assembly of electric vehicles and batteries. We consider this investment, which will materialize over a decade, a strategic move for the future, “said Ford Otosan President Ali Koç.

Ford has assured that this announcement is also positive news for other European facilities of the company, since they will supply components for this new vehicle. For example, Ford will import diesel engines and transmissions from Germany from the UK.

“The growth of commercial vehicles and leveraging partnerships such as our joint venture with Ford Otosan are key factors for the future success of Ford of Europe. We are committed to reaching our 6% operating margin target, ”said Rowley.

“Almusafes has a future”



On the other hand, the ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has described the Employment Regulation File (ERE) as “worrisome” that has been announced by the direction of Ford Almussafes for 630 workers at BAO plants (Vehicle manufacturing), but has been “convinced” that the factory “has a future” because it is “competitive”. Likewise, he has considered that Ford’s “determination” to remain in the Valencian Community is “increasingly clear.”

“We are going to maintain the close relationship we have with them through the agreements; We are convinced that the factory has a future because there is technological capacity, competitiveness and productivity, which is what will ultimately generate its maintenance in the medium and long term, ”he declared.

Puig made these statements this Tuesday to the media in Alicante after holding an act in which the name of the businessman Perfecto Palacio de la Fuente was given to the avenue that connects the Port with the city.

Along the same lines, the head of the Consell has indicated that Ford’s “determination” to remain in the Valencian Community is “increasingly clear”, although he has pointed out that the announcement of the ERE is “worrying” because “our obsession” is “Create and maintain jobs.”

«The announcement made by Ford Almussafes causes us concern, the loss of employment is always worrying because our highest obsession and priority is to create and maintain jobs; in any case, I think heFord’s determination to remain in the Valencian Community is increasingly clear, taking into account the situation of the automobile industry itself, ”said Puig.