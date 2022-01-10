Ford draws on the competition to change its business in Europe. The carmaker of the Blue Oval has indeed named Martin Sander, former Audi sales manager in Europe, head of the passenger car division of the European region: starting next June 1st, the date on which he will actually take office, will replace Roelant de Waard, who retired late last year. The 54-year-old former executive of the automaker of the four rings will report to Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe.

Sander will settle in Cologne, Germany, not a random choice: starting in 2023 Ford will produce its first 100% electric vehicle based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform at that plant, and the 54-year-old former Audi will be tasked with overseeing operations. Sander’s experience in the automotive field is certainly not lacking: he joined the house of the four rings in 1995, and before becoming European sales manager of the brand has held other positions including project sales manager in Germany, sales manager for northern Europe, CEO of Audi Canada, head of Audi UK and head of sales in the Americas, including the United States. At Ford he will now not only be head of European sales, but also responsible for the brand’s operations in Germany, replacing Gunnar Herrmann, as de Waard has retired since late last year.