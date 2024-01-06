The search for a buyer for the Ford factory in Saarlouis, Germany, continues. The government of the German state of Saarland has personally committed itself to looking for a potential new owner for the site that produces the Focus, an activity that will cease from 2025 but at the moment there are no concrete leads.

Negotiations for Saarlouis

The Blue Oval has decided to close the plant after the exit of Focus, by virtue of the strategy of total electrification of the range in Europe, focusing on the factory in Valencia, Spain where the new battery-powered models will be assembled which will be based on the future native electric platform under development. According to some German press agencies, the president of the Land of Saarland Anke Rehlinger is personally following the negotiations for the sale of the site so that current employees can be given the opportunity to have a new job.

Ford and farewell to Germany

There is no guarantee that the plant will be purchased by a car manufacturer, with the local government saying it is open to any possibility that could help safeguard the workforce. Ford had been negotiating with a potential investor in the automotive sector for the sale of Saarlouis until last October but the agreement fell through before reaching the final signatures.