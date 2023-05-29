Tesla’s dominance of the global electric car market has long been undermined by the expansion of Chinese automakers. Giants of the caliber of BYD, Geely, Great Wall and SAIC just to name a few they are constantly growing, which is why traditional brands are more intimidated by their positioning than by that of the classic competitors. A reasoning also carried forward by Ford.

Targets change

Jim Farley, the CEO of the car manufacturer of the blue oval, has in fact intervened on the occasion of the Morgan Stanley Sustainable Finance Summit explaining how the rivals that the company has always watched very closely, such as Toyota and General Motorshave for the time being been removed from the list of competitors in the battery-powered vehicle segment to make room for the previously mentioned Chinese brands. “The Chinese are about to become the powerhouse,” the words of Ford’s number one, worried about the speed with which the companies of the Asian country are developing the battery technology and, consequently, that of electric cars.

Chinese houses grow

A worry more than justified, especially after more and more Chinese brands are preparing to land in Europe. In this sense, the numbers speak for themselves: in all last year, Chinese car manufacturers exported 2 million vehicles, a fourfold increase compared to 2020, with growth estimates based on data for the first quarter of this year that speak of more than 3 million vehicles exported throughout 2023.

Ford is not alone

On the other hand, Farley is certainly not the only CEO to monitor the behavior of Chinese automakers. We talked initially about the Tesla domain now under discussion: Elon Muskthe CEO of the US brand, has always maintained that many Chinese automakers have worked hard and intelligently, which is why he expects one of them to be second to Tesla in the race for electric vehicles.