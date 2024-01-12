Is called COMPOlive and it is the latest project launched by Ford to create the cars of the future starting from the collection of olive waste. That's right: the Blue Oval car manufacturer intends to complete an experiment that involves the use of these wastes to create bio-composite materials instead of plastic. A project that is part of the broader strategy of circular economy developed by Ford, given that the use of olive tree waste to make automotive components can help reduce the use of plastic and consequently reduce local pollution.

Tests passed

Ford said its engineers have created a series of prototypes of elements such as footrests and trunk parts using this new production process: tests conducted have shown that these components boast characteristics of robustness and resistance in line with those of traditional materials, which is why the company is now evaluating its applicability on an industrial scale, also considering its implementation in the production processes of new generations of electric vehicles.

From Spain to Germany

For the tests, adds the US brand, the waste materials were obtained from Spanish olive groves in Andalusia, not surprisingly the region with the highest olive oil production in the world. The engineers at the Ford research center in Cologne initially used a technology from intelligent simulation to virtually test the materials in terms of strength, resistance and mouldability, they subsequently dedicated themselves to prototype production: the bio-composite material, made of 40% fibers and 60% recycled polypropylene, was heated and then injection molded into the shape of the selected component.

Circular economy

“At Ford we are always looking for innovative ways to become more sustainable and sometimes inspiration can come from the most unlikely places – commented Inga Wehmeyer, project manager at Ford – By using waste from olive trees we were able to replace a significant amount of petroleum-based raw materials in interior components. The sustainable fibres they boast a recognizable aesthetic finish and will be visible directly to our customers.”