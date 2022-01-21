Rust was a problem that the car manufacturers meanwhile had completely under control. Thanks to innovations such as galvanized bodies, special underbody protection and plastic wheel arch trim. But the pressure to make modern cars as light as possible is causing the rust devil to make a comeback. This is apparent from research by the German inspection organization GTÜ.

The metal used is of a lesser quality and is getting thinner, while the bodywork is often only partially galvanized and given a thinner coat of paint, making rust a new problem. Especially in cars produced 10 years ago, according to GTÜ’s data. That examined the data of 6.7 million cars that submitted themselves for inspection since January 2020 and found rust problems in 441,000 cars. Of the 3.5 million specimens that were 10 years old, almost 13% fought with the rust devil.

The 10 cars with the most rust problems

Ford Transit

Lada Nivac

Seat Alhambra/Ford Galaxy

Suzuki Baleno

Suzuki Jimny

Daihatsu Cuore

Daihatsu Charade

Daihatsu Mira

Opel Vectra

Subaru Legacy

Ford Ka

EVs are at extra risk

GTÜ’s research shows that electric cars score remarkably poorly. Rust spots have already been found on a Tesla Model 3 with barely 300 kilometers on the clock, including on the coupling rods and in the fenders of the electric car. A rust expert appointed by GTÜ noted that the frame of the Model 3 examined was only superficially painted. and that the A-pillars were completely filled with construction foam – which absorbs water and encourages rust.

The EV transition could lead to rust problems, GTÜ warns. To compensate for the heavy battery pack of electric cars, car manufacturers are more often working with lightweight constructions that contain aluminum and magnesium. These materials not only increase the risk, but because of their negative charge they could also cause galvanic corrosion when combined with a material with a different charge.

Rust is and remains an insidious creature: corrosion is usually noticed late, because it often occurs in hidden places where unfavorable material combinations come together. Moisture that penetrates and starts to work as an electrolyte then causes rust spots that only become visible later. Then not only does treatment become difficult, but the crash safety is also reduced because the load-bearing structure is affected.

Source: GTÜ