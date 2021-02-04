DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) – The second largest US automaker Ford (Ford Motor) fell into the red at the end of the year, but still wants to increase its investments in electric vehicles significantly. In the fourth quarter, the bottom line was a loss of 2.8 billion dollars (2.3 billion euros), as Ford announced on Thursday after the US market closed.

Group-wide revenues were down nine percent from the same period last year to $ 36 billion. In the long ailing European business, however, there was a ray of hope, here operating profit rose by 342 million to 414 million dollars – according to Ford, the best quarterly result for more than four years.

Despite the recent losses, the group intends to expand its involvement in electric and self-driving cars. By 2025, Ford wants to invest 22 billion dollars in the electrification of its fleet, announced CEO Jim Farley. Another 7 billion dollars are to flow into the development of autonomous vehicles.

In 2020 as a whole, Ford, like many other car manufacturers, felt the consequences of the Corona crisis and had to deal with an 18 percent drop in sales to 127.1 billion dollars. The bottom line was a loss of $ 1.3 billion in the annual balance sheet, after there had been a black zero in the previous year./hbr/DP/he