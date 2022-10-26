A historic and important model like the Ford Fiesta in 2023 his long career ends. The transition to electric and the growing request SUV pushed the Blue Oval to give up one of its flagship models, despite the 47 years of careerthe 7 successive generations and i 16 million units sold. With the increase in production costs, the life of small cars is increasingly difficult, with brands that decide to turn to crossover and SUV economically more profitable.

Ford stop production at Fiesta, why?

In 2023 the production of the Ford Fiesta ends, a model that for years has occupied the top positions of the best-selling cars but which especially in the last period has suffered from theexplosion of the SUV phenomenon.

Fiesta’s career ends in 2023

It is no coincidence that Ford has brought back a car like the Puma declining it as a B-SUV and the market has rewarded this choice, with the crossover that in sales just passed the Fiesta.

The numbers don’t lie: the Fiesta in 2022 has so far been chosen by 72,302 motorists in Europe while Puma gives 91,604becoming Ford’s best-selling B-segment car in the Old Continent.

Ford focuses on the electric

Production of the Fiesta also ends to make room for new Ford electric cars which will be assembled in the factory in Colonyright on the lines where the Fiesta is currently being built.

Puma surpassed Fiesta in the sales rankings

The plans of the Blue Oval in fact envisage increasing the production of electric cars in synergy with the Volkswagen Groupwhich will provide the MEB platformon which to create new models to be assembled in the Cologne factory.

At the Cologne site, the Fiesta production line will be occupied by electric models

Under this agreement, Ford, also comforted by the disappointing sales figures of the Fiesta, has decided to use the existing line to assemble its future electric cars.

