Ford has extended the sports driving courses of Driving University also to the owners ofMustang Mach-E electric car. The courses aim to teach the secrets and techniques on the track to push the performance of the electric car to the maximum.

Ford sports driving course with an electric car

The Ford Driving University Mustang Mach-Experience took place at the circuit of Arese (Milan) and was attended by customers of Ford’s first all-electric SUV, including members of the Ford community Mustang Mach-E Italyput their performance driving to the test, learning how to make it more precise, safe and responsible.

Ford Driving University Mustang Mach-Experience at the Arese circuit (Milan)

Exercise sporty driving with the electric Mustang Mach-E

The thirty participants therefore performed in emergency braking test with obstacles and in the One Pedal guide, following the useful advice and technical indications of the professional drivers of the Ford Driving University.

Sports driving course for owners of the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric car

The day continued with tests on setting the safe trajectories and oversteer control, with the aim of increasing awareness of the dynamic behavior of one’s electric car in any condition, even in extreme conditions.

THE Ford Academy trainers they also deepened with the participants the electrification theme and the upcoming challenges that await the mobility of the future.

Lots of exercises on the sports driving track to learn how to control the car in every situation

Couldn’t miss one reference to heritage and history of the iconic American pony car, with some racing specimens made available for a few laps on the track, for an extreme and emotional experience between the curbs.

Ford Performance sports driving courses 2023

The event pioneered theFord Driving University 2023 editiona program established in 2017 to teach model owners High Performance Fordshow to responsibly and safely manage the power of your vehicle Ford Performance.

Find out more about Ford VIDEO courses

The courses, offered free of charge, aim to provide knowledge, driving techniques and awareness thanks to the coordination of a team of professional drivers. Since the launch of the programme, over 2,000 customers have taken part in the events on the track. Since 2021 sports driving courses have gradually opened their doors to electric worldwith the aim of making this new engine better known.

Driving exercises from Ford Performance Driving University

“Ford Driving University combines two souls of the Ford brand, performance and electric, in that combination of tradition and innovation that has always characterized the Blue Oval – he has declared Fabrizio FaltoniChief Executive Officer of Ford Italy – we involve our customers in events that live with emotion and passion and, in this way, even zero-emission driving becomes an exciting experience”.

