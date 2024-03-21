Ford is preparing to rival Tesla through a new low-cost electric model. A sort of response to the Model 2 that the car company led by Elon Musk plans to introduce: it will be a 100% electric compact crossoverand will be marketed by the Blue Oval brand at a list price of around 23,000 euros.

Rumors about the battery…

The first indiscretions relating to this new electric car made by Ford have circulated on Bloomberg, and concern the battery: it seems in fact that the car in question will be launched with a unit per unit lithium iron phosphate (LFP), which is said to be 30% cheaper than a traditional lithium-ion battery.

…but no certainty

But it's far from a certainty: Ford should in fact also consider other battery technologies for further reduce costsincluding the chemical composition of the sodium ions, which other companies such as Stellantis and Renault have also focused on due to their cost-effectiveness.

The first of many

Following this 100% electric compact crossover, Ford is expected to launch other exclusively battery-powered models on the market, including a similar sized pickups. The development of these subsequent models should be led by Alan Clarke, who in the past was also responsible for the engineering of the Tesla Model Y. We will see whether all or just some of these vehicles will be assembled based on the new platform for low-cost EVs that Ford plans to develop, designed to respond to the fact that most buyers struggle to switch to electric mobility.