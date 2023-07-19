Since the launch of the Ford F-150 Lightning, pickup truck prices have been steadily rising in the United States. This week – shortly after the announcement that the Tesla Cybertruck has entered production – Ford is going the other way with the prices of its first electric pickup. In America you now pay between 6,000 and 10,000 dollars less for the electric F-150.

According to Ford, the price reductions are related to the expansion of the factory where the pick-ups are built. The production line has been improved so that more and more can be produced more cheaply, partly due to economies of scale. Ford expects to produce 150,000 electric F-150s per year. In addition, the raw materials of the battery have become more affordable.

Prices Ford F-150 Lightning and the Tesla Cybertruck

For the base model with a range of 386 kilometers you now pay $ 51,990 instead of $ 61,969. That amounts to a benefit of just under 9,000 euros. With a price of 46,000 euros, the Ford F-150 Lightning is still more expensive than before. At the launch, the base model cost just under $ 42,000, which is about 37,000 euros.

The XLT Extended Range, which covers 515 kilometers, has become $8,879 cheaper. You now pay 71,990 dollars for this, which is about 64,000 euros. The top model, the Platinum Extended Range, has a range of 483 kilometers. For this you now pay 93,990 dollars (about 83,500 euros) instead of 100,072 dollars, which is about 89,000 euros.

In the United States, Tesla says the standard Cybertruck will go for $39,900, which equates to just $35,500. And then you have a range of 400 kilometers. The strongest version with three electric motors should go for $ 69,000. For the converted 61,500 euros you get a 0-100 time of 2.9 seconds and 800 kilometers of range.