Okay, we admit it: this one is completely up to us. Ford published close-ups of the new logo with the press release of the new Explorer. And even earlier with the new e-Transit last year. In our defense, the changes are subtle. Fortunately, the Americans are awake, because they quickly saw that the updated Ford F-150 also carries the new logo.

Ford’s new emblem is still a blue oval with the four letters of the brand in it. The old logo is blue with chrome and has an extra blue line around the logo. With the new logo, this extra edge has disappeared and the chrome has been replaced by white. The disappearance of the extra line creates more space for the word mark, so the word ‘Ford’ is slightly larger than before.

This is the old (shiny) logo with the extra line | Photo: © Ford

The American Car and Driver noticed that Ford had a new logo and went to seek redress from Ford. It was confirmed that the logo is indeed new. Ford Netherlands confirms to TopGear Netherlands that they indeed already have the new logo on the E-Transit, but that they have never devoted a press release to it.

The new Ford Explorer as we know it is not going to the United States. The same applies to the other models we mention in the first paragraph. The Ford F-150 is the first American model to carry the new logo, which is why they are only now seeing that there is a new logo there. It turns out we just need to drink a little more coffee.

You won’t see the new Ford logo on all cars

The new Ford logo also remained hidden for a while because not all new models carry the badge on the outside. For example, the Raptor models do not have the blue oval on the nose, but a logo that is integrated into the grille. A Ford Mustang (and also the Mach-E) has its own logo on the snout.