Ford has announced the end of production of models such as the Fiesta in Cologne and the S-Max and Galaxy at the Almussafes factory (Valencia). A decision that responds to “the change of cycle in the car.” In any case, the signature of the oval advanced this Wednesday that will present

three new electric vehicles passenger cars and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024.

The European management of the multinational has thus set a date for the end of the production of the iconic

Ford Party in June 2023, after 47 years. Thus begins its strategy towards the total electrification of its passenger vehicles in 2030 and of its entire portfolio in 2035.

One of

the most iconic models of the American manufacturer and on which many prototypes and cars have been developed to compete in the World Rally Championship. Since production began in 1976 at the Saarlouis factory (Germany), more than 17 million units have been sold worldwide, of which 5 million have been manufactured at the Ford production plant in Almussafes. (Valencia). In addition, the Ford Fiesta has been the best-selling car in Europe for the last few years.

The first copies left the assembly line assembled on May 11, 1976, the year in which a total of 84,000 units of the Ford Fiesta were produced. a c model

whose origin is located in 1972 as a secret project called “Bobcat”. After three years of research and development, the production of the engines began in the factory that Ford had opened in Valencia in 1974. This special connection with Spain is the reason why Henry Ford II decided to call one of the brand’s most historic models Fiesta.

The first generation of the Ford Fiesta was a great success. In little more than two years, more than a million units had already been sold. According to

Autocasion, the secret of success was that it really was an ambitious project and very well planned from the beginning. Designed in Europe, its shapes were elegant and reminiscent of superior models of the brand, such as the Ford Granada or the Taunus at the front, but with a hatchback-type rear with a large tailgate that was very practical for loading a fairly generous trunk. Its interior was spacious and easily accessible despite being a 3-door and, in addition to basic models, the range had quite luxurious finishes by the standards of the time, such as the Ghia, with a vinyl roof and metallic paint.

Throughout these more than 4 decades,

6 generations have been released of the Ford Fiesta, with an average life of 6.5 years on the market, the third generation being the longest (9 years) and the fifth generation the shortest, 5 years.

the second generation

Ford Fiesta Mk II, was marketed between 1983 and 1989. Its lines softened a bit, with more rounded shapes and new headlights and taillights. The interior was also updated and the engines, quite old-fashioned, with a cast-iron block and cylinder head, were improved. In 1987 the first Fiesta with an automatic gearbox was presented.

In

the third generation Ford Fiesta (1989-1997) the brand offered as a novelty a 5-door body in addition to the 3-door body. For the first time, electronic injection was available instead of carburettors in its mechanics, with the launch of the Ford Fiesta XR2-i. Due to its sales success, in some markets it remained on sale as the Fiesta Classic despite the Fiesta IV having already been launched.

The fourth generation of the model arrives between the years 1995 and 2002. This car had a very rounded design and

its mechanics received a major update technique. In 1999 a facelift was carried out to maintain a fresh image in the market.

Stop now

its fifth generation, the one that has been on the market for the shortest time (from 2002 to 2007), underwent a notable aesthetic change, with much more square shapes and a certain minivan air, with a tall body and plenty of interior space. In 2005 a slight aesthetic update was carried out, ceasing its production just two years later.

Already more recently, starting in 2017,

the sixth generation is marketed of the car, which is probably the last to keep this name. Its modern design has kept it current throughout all these years, although in 2014 a fairly profound facelift was carried out.