The buzz around Ford’s European operations continues. The Blue Oval announced several months ago the restructuring of its presence in the Old Continent to cope with the growing costs dictated by the transition to electric mobility, with the consequent reductions in personnel and activities, with layoffs and closures of some plants. Among the factories under the magnifying glass of the American company is that of Saarlouis, in Germany which should have ended its activities in 2025. In recent days, however, the plant managers would have announced to the employees that Ford would be ready to keep operational the site, albeit narrow gauge, until the end of 2032.

Ford and plans for Saarlouis

By that date, about 1,000 employees should be working at the factory that assembles the Ford Focus, compared to the 4,500 workers currently employed. A choice also dictated by the fact that the historic model of the American brand will go out of production in 2025, with several car manufacturers who had already expressed interest in taking over the factory in northern Germany. Among these also the Chinese giant BYD which is strengthening its presence in Europe with the launch of the new range and three models designed specifically for the Old Continent market. However, the Asian company will have to wait until 2032 to enter the Saarlouis spaces, after the agreement reached between Ford and the workers. However, the plant will stop the production of vehicles with the blue oval as early as 2025, with the automaker’s move to maintain a small part of the operational staff aimed only at attracting investors and potential buyers for the production complex. To see the site through 2032, employees have agreed to reduce production capacity from 860 units per day to 600 vehicles starting in April.

From Germany to Spain

At the moment, however, the annual plans do not change, with Ford also aiming to make 117,000 cars in this 2023. From 2025, only employees with tasks outside of production will be kept in Saarlouis, with the final farewell to Focus. From that moment, Ford will focus its electrification efforts for the European market in Spain, particularly on the Valencia production plant.