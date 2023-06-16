It has been 17 years since the first Ford S-Max went into production. It was 2006, and the model appeared on the market as one of the segment D MPV most promising, capable of combining comfort and sportiness, an ideal mix for families and more. Today Ford S-Max, available both in version a five-seater than seven-seater, it is available with a new hybrid engine, which effectively projects the blue Oval into the world of electrification.

The hybrid engine

The heart of the Hybrid system that drives Ford S-Max is represented by a 2.5 liter petrol engine, which, combined with hybrid technology, reduces CO2 emissions and at the same time offers exceptional power, torque and towing capacity: the numbers speak for reduced CO2 emissions at 146 g/km, 190PS of overall power, 200Nm of maximum torque and 1,750kg of towing capacity, a specification that allows you to tow anything on your journey, such as a jet ski or a small caravan.

Charging and battery

Clearly, since this is not a plug-in hybrid solution, it is not necessary to recharge the battery from an external power source: the Ford S-Max Hybrid in fact exploits the self-charging technology, which means that it has the ability to restore the energy stored in the battery on its own. Speaking of battery, the positioning strategy designed by Ford seems to have worked: having placed it under the floor, in fact, it allows you not to give up space in the trunk.

Comfort and spaciousness

Spaciousness is another strength of the Ford S-Max, both in terms of passengers and luggage. In case the driver needs to carry camping or water sports equipment, in fact, the rear seats with a flexible arrangement allow to obtain even more space. Final mention for comfort: thanks to the option Vignale, the front seats can not only be cooled and heated as desired, but also adjusted to 10 positions and used with the massage function. In short, all ingredients that make every journey aboard the Ford S-Max an experience not to be underestimated.