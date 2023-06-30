Goodbye to the Ford Fiesta. Production of the ‘Forfi’, as it was affectionately known among its owners, ends this July after more than 22,000,000 vehicles manufactured in 15 plants around the world. He was born in 1976 in the Valencian Almussafes factory and now puts an end to his life after almost 47 years driving on roads around the world. A car that has been a success for the American firm from the outset – it sold 1 million units in just three years – for being an affordable, versatile, efficient and practical model, which has marked an entire generation that had this model His first car. An attractive vehicle, with moderate consumption, good performance and a car for everything.

Construction of the Ford factory in Almussafes (Valencia).



Ford







The first Fiesta leaves from Almussafes (Valencia) The first Fiesta leaves from Almussafes (Valencia) The first Fiesta leaves from Almussafes (Valencia) The first Fiesta leaves from Almussafes (Valencia)



Celebration in the making of the Fiesta 1 million.



Ford







The end of the Ford Fiesta is like that of that lifelong cafeteria that has to close before the arrival of a large chain that, in addition to coffee and toast, offers many other services. Thousands of Spaniards learned to drive in a Fiesta, thousands of them used it as their first car and even as a family vehicle. ‘Forfi’ says goodbye to us, but we can continue seeing it on the roads and listening to it from David Summers and the Hombre G. You know, that ‘with a white Ford Fiesta…’.



One of the first Fiesta models.



Ford







The Ford Fiesta was born to meet the needs of society at that time to have small front-wheel drive models and because of the need for the American manufacturer to stand up to its competitors, who already had cars like the Volkswagen Polo, Fiat 127 or the Renault 5.



The manufacture of the Ford Fiesta in Valencia.



Ford







The Fiesta was Ford’s first front-wheel drive, transverse-engine compact and the smallest model in any of the global markets in which it already competed. The final design of the first generation was carried out by bodybuilder Ghia, a company that belongs to Ford. On the occasion of its 40th anniversary, Ford recovered a video with an interview with Karel Willaert, one of the engineers at the brand’s development center in Belgium, and one of the testers of the first generation of the Fiesta.

The secret Bobcat project



Henry Ford II visits the Ford factory in Valencia.



Ford







The origin of the model dates back to 1972 under the secret name of Bobcat, which began two years after Henry Ford II began talks with the Spanish government to settle in our country. Ford’s famous phrase “small cars, small profits” was perfectly understood by his then number two and president of Ford Motor Company since 1970, Lee Iacocca. In the famous biographical book of him, he reveals the beginnings of the Bobcat project: «Small vehicles were Henry’s torment. But I insisted that it was necessary to have a front-wheel drive midsize car; at least in Europe, where the price of gasoline is much higher than in the US and the roadways are narrower.



The first Ford Fiesta ready to embark in the port of Valencia.



Ford







Led by Hal Sperlich, head of the planning department (and one of the fathers of the Mustang) and after many discussions with the brand’s European managers, Lee Iacocca managed to get Henry Ford II “to allocate a billion dollars to the production of the Mustang.” Fiesta« and in September 1972 the Bobcat operation was launched. After three years of research and development, the production of the engines began in the factory that Ford had opened in Valencia in 1974. Its presentation was not until 1976, the same year it was commercialized in Europe, except in Great Britain, the retail market. which did not arrive until January 1977. Years later, the Bobcat name was assigned to a Mercury, another of the Ford group brands.

Seven generations of Fiesta

Why was it called Fiesta?



Party won other names that were considered.



CR







The choice of the name was not easy among Ford executives. Names such as Amigo, Metro, Bravo, Bambi, Bebe, Cherie, Chico, Fiesta, Forito, Pony, Tempo, Bolero and Sierra were studied. Interestingly, the name that achieved the most consensus was Bravo, a name that General Motors had registered and that it had used on its Oldsmobile Super 88 Fiesta, but which it ceded to Ford.

Finally, Henry Ford II himself was the one who made the decision of a name ‘made in Spain’ as Fiesta as a nod to Spanish culture since it was going to be manufactured in the new Ford factory in Valencia. Some of these names that were considered to name the Ford Fiesta ended up being used in other models such as the Ford Sierra, a family member from the eighties. Another, like Bravo, was used to call models of different brands such as Fiat or Mazda, who named an old pick-up in Australia that way.