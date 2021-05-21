In Europe, PickUp models or trucks do not occupy an important market niche, The same does not happen in other markets, as in Asia, Africa and especially in the United States, where this type of vehicle is very common, and frequently becomes the ‘first car’ of many drivers.

That is why firms such as Ford are already preparing for the future, presenting their vision of how their next models will be, based on the F Series, America’s Best-Selling Pickup for 44 Years.

His proposal, which will not reach the European market is the F-150 Lightning, raised by all the advantages of electrification and equipped with connected technology. The F-150 Lightning offers 563 horsepower and 775 lb. -ft. of torque, the most torque of any F-150 ever made, a smooth, quiet and exhilarating ride, a high-tech frunk, and the ability to power your home if needed. Debuting in the F-150 Lightning is available Ford Intelligent Backup Power, which makes the PickUp the best source of energy for the home. With the ability to discharge 9.6 kW of power, Ford Intelligent Backup Power keeps the lights on during a blackout while providing security by powering appliances, security systems and more.

Powered by two internal engines, the F-150 Lightning can tackle rough terrain with Built Ford Tough durability and capability. With an aluminum alloy body Heavy-duty military grade, a new independent rear suspension offers improved ride comfort, while an all-new frame uses the strongest steel ever put into an F-150 frame and supports a maximum payload of more than 2,000 pounds (about 900 kilos) and up to 10,000 pounds (4,535 kilos) of towing capacity.

The electric platform also opens up new capabilities, such as enough energy to power an entire home. Ford Standard software updates are available online, called Ford Power-Ups, to enhance the technology experience, add new features and troubleshoot without having to go to a dealer.

In terms of design, key elements include exclusive LED light bars available that extend across the front and rear, plus three new grille designs that bring a bold new look to a familiar face while maintaining Built Ford Tough authenticity.

The F-150 Lightning is the F-150 most aerodynamic of all time, with enhancements such as reshaped running boards, a sculpted hood to reduce drag, and louvers that replace the air intake vents with a smoother textured surface. An even more functional design offers available enhanced 360-degree Zone Lighting, which can illuminate a specific zone or the entire area around the vehicle.