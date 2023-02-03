There is a better stage than New York to make big announcements. Probably not. But the city that never sleeps is even closer to perfection if the ad in question involves a very powerful brand like Red Bull and another that has world fame not only in the United States, but all over the world: Ford.

Red Bull and Ford announced today – taking advantage of the perfect backdrop of the Big Apple – the partnership which will kick off from 2026, the year in which the new Formula 1 regulations will be introduced. Two decades after the last time, Ford will be in the world circus as technical partner of the current reigning world champion team.

Ford will work closely with Red Bull Powertrains to develop a next-generation hybrid power unit for use starting with the 2026 Formula 1 season. This will include a 250kW electric motor and a new combustion engine capable of running on supply of completely sustainable fuels.

Ford will help Red Bull’s engine division by providing technical expertise in all areas, starting from the development of the internal combustion engine up to batteries, electric motors and power control software.

Red Bull Ford Powertrains will thus supply the power units to the Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri teams until at least 2030.

“It is great to welcome Ford back to Formula 1 through this partnership,” said Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing. “As an independent engine manufacturer, having the ability to benefit from the expertise of an OEM like Ford puts us ahead of the competition.”

“This is a manufacturer steeped in motoring history that spans the generations. From Jim Clark to Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, their lineage speaks for itself. For us at Red Bull Powertrains to open the next chapter in this dynasty, as Red Bull Ford , is extremely exciting. 2026 is still far away, but for us the work already begins by looking to a new future and a continuous evolution of Oracle Red Bull Racing”.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Ford’s automotive history, which began when my great-grandfather won a race that helped launch our company,” said Bill Ford, executive chairman. “Ford, alongside Oracle world champions Red Bull Racing, is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford’s long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the most visible stages in the world.”

“Ford’s return to Formula 1 with Red Bull Racing is a testament to where we are as a company: increasingly electric, software-defined and modern vehicles and experiences,” said Jim Farley, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company. “F1 will be an incredibly convenient platform to innovate, share ideas and technologies and engage tens of millions of new customers.”

“We are entering an exciting new era for Ford Performance,” said Farley. “With Red Bull Racing we will race to win in F1, the pinnacle of motor sport. You will see Mustang, the most famous sports coupe in the world, racing from the base to Australian Super Cars, from NASCAR to Le Mans. And we will build our leadership off-road in the World Rally Championship, the King of Hammers, the Baha 100 and more. In the meantime, we will continue to excite the world with extraordinary demonstrators such as the SuperVan 4 and the Mustang Mach-E 1400.”