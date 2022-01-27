The American manufacturer Ford will be forced to recall a large number of Mustang Mach-E due to a technical problem. It is a question of 27,318 vehicles, to be exact, which will have to return to the workshop for a repair to be carried out to the panoramic glass roof, which according to an official recall would not be sufficiently glued. The risk, of course, is that this element could rise or undergo unusual stresses, eventually breaking off or breaking.

Nothing significant, therefore, for those who question electric cars: the Mustang Mach-E suffers from a problem independent of the type of ‘power supply’ and its overall reliability is not in doubt. However, this is not good news for the quality control department of the Blue Oval. According to reports from Car-recalls.eu, the affected vehicles were produced in 2020 and 2021.

The Ford Authorized Dealer who will receive the Mustang Mach-E affected by the recall will apply the classic polyurethane glue between the bodywork and the sunroof, ‘fixing’ the elements in the correct way. The internal code of this call is “21S42”; the German KBA follows it under the reference number “011188”.

Not a good time for cars with a panoramic roof: recently Volkswagen recalled several Polos for a similar problem. Unlike a standard roof, for obvious reasons, this type of roof can be more fragile. However, at least in the case of Ford, this is a precautionary repair that shouldn’t require excessive labor or waiting.

It is not the first time that the American brand has recalled cars due to a problem with the panoramic roof. It had already happened to some Mondeo produced in the second half of 2017, due to a possible delamination of the glass; while as regards the Tourneo Connect and Transit Connect commercial vehicles produced between October 2013 and July 2014, a recall was made official for the same reason today for the Mustang Mach-E.