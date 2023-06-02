Ford Motor Company has issued a recall of 142,734 2015-2019 Lincoln MKC crossovers due to fire risk. Relevant statement posted on Friday, June 2, by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“On these vehicles, the battery monitoring sensor can short out and overheat, resulting in a fire in the engine compartment while parked or driving,” the publication says.

It is noted that as of May 15 this year, Ford was aware of 19 potentially related reports of fires under the hood, including 11 of them in the United States, seven in China and one in Canada.

In addition, the NHTSA clarified that the risk of fire exists even when the car is parked and turned off. The company will notify drivers, advising them to park their cars outside. Ford will offer crossover owners to take their vehicle to a Lincoln dealer for repairs.

Earlier, on May 15, Ford showed in Copenhagen a new generation of the passenger version of the Transit Courier van – Tourneo Courier. The compact passenger van will be sold in three trim levels: Active, Trend and Titanium. At first, the car will be supplied with a 1 liter engine with 125 hp. paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual clutch robot.

Subsequently, an electric motor with a capacity of 136 hp will appear in the line of power plants, located on the front axle. The maximum speed of the electric car is 145 km/h. The battery with a capacity of 55 kW / h provides a range of up to 370 km.