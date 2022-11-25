Ford Motor Co. said Thursday that it is recalling 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to fire hazards caused by possible cracks in the fuel injectors, and will urge owners to check their vehicles.

The company stated that the recall includes models between 2020 and 2023 of the “Bronco Sport” and “Escape” multi-purpose sports cars, including several cars that were recalled in April because the fuel barrier cover could crack and leak that could cause an engine fire. .

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said vehicles that were repaired under the previous recall will still need the new recall.

Ford said that when the engines of the SUVs covered by the latest recall are running, a cracked fuel injector can cause fuel or fuel vapor to build up near hot surfaces, which could start an under-hood fire.

Once repairs are available, dealers will update the vehicle’s software to detect if the fuel injector is faulty and display a message on the dashboard to alert drivers.

The recall covers about 520,000 vehicles in the United States and about 114,000 in other countries.

Ford said it had a total of 54 reports of under-hood fires in 1.5-liter vehicles, including four involving cracked fuel injectors. And about 13 others are likely to be caused by a fuel injector leak.

There are no deaths associated with the recall.