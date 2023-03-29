The Ford Ranger pickup it is also available in versions Wildtrak X And Trembling, with features for off-road driving. In this regard, they feature a significantly revised chassis with suspension updates, including advanced shock absorbers Bilstein standard. Ranger Wildtrak X and Tremor offer the optional Flexible Rack Systemto maximize the load capacity of the longer objects.

Ford Ranger Wildtrak X features

The Ranger Wildtrak X is based on the model wildtrak, from which it differs by an increase in ground clearance of 26 mm it’s a track wider than 30 mmto ensure a safer step on rough terrain.

Ford Ranger Wildtrak X

The high performance shock absorbers Bilstein, available as standard, are position sensitive and provide the right damping force throughout the travel to improve off-road capability, without compromising on-road performance. The power steering system enhanced for the toughest jobs and the steel protection plateguarantee greater off-road safety.

New off-road technologies as standard include the Trail Turn Assistwhich uses the torque vectoring based on the brakes to reduce the turning radius by up to 25%, when it is necessary to carry out sharp curves.

Bilstein Ranger Wildtrak X Shock Absorbers

The Trail Control works similar to cruise control: the driver can select one speed below 32 km/h and the vehicle will automatically manage acceleration and braking to maintain the selected speed, giving the driver the opportunity to concentrate on steering, when on terrains with difficult conditions.

Ford Ranger Wildtrak X engine

The engine 2.0-litre EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel of Ford powers all Wildtrak X 4 models, producing 500Nm of torque starting at 1,750 rpm and an output of 205 HP in combination with a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

All-wheel drive info in the infotainment display

Standard is available with the advanced system permanent all-wheel drivewith a reassuring “set and forget” mode.

Ford Ranger Wildtrak X as it is outside and inside

The Ranger Wildtrak X is visually striking on the outside thanks to its more imposing stance, underbody protection and a higher ground clearance compared to the current Wildtrak. His look is also characterized by the Asphalt Black grille and the H-bar bumper. It is also distinguished by Wildtrak X badging, blacked out Ford ovals and 17-inch black alloy wheels with white all-terrain tires.

Ford Ranger Wildtrak X

Inside the seats are upholstered in Miko suede with exclusive Wildtrak X embroidery, wrapped by suede Soft-touch earth with contrasting Cyber ​​Orange stitching on the upper facia, door finishers and center console.

Ford Ranger Tremor, characteristics

The new Ranger Tremor builds on the rugged Ranger XLT and shares its frame and technology updates, as well as its new system four-wheel drive of the Wildtrak X.

Ford Ranger Tremor

There new suspension geometry helps to create a more robust and well planted structure on the ground, enhanced by the increased track and from the extended fender moldings. The distinctive sports bar comes standard and defines the Ranger Tremor’s adventurous look, while the side steps in cast aluminum and the double front tow hooks in view, further accentuate the functional aspect.

The seats and floor of the Ranger Tremor are equipped with vinyl finishes water resistant and easy to clean.

Ford Ranger Tremor cockpit

A pack of prewired switches in the front of the vehicle, available as an option, offers six entrances for winchesLED light bars and other equipment, which can be ordered from Ford Partners or via the online Ford Shop.

Ford Ranger Flexible Rack System roof bars

Both the Ranger Wildtrak X and the Tremor can be equipped with the new Flexible Rack System. This folding bar system, together with the sliding and adjustable rear load ring, allows you to carry long objects above the roof instead of wedging them between the tailgate and the passenger compartment.

Ford Ranger Wildtrak X Flexible Rack System loading system

It also improves cargo security and frees up the cargo bed for other items. The Flexible Rack System is also available as an option for the series Ranger Limited And wildtrack.

Ford Ford Ranger Wildtrak X and Tremor

PROCESS 4×4 magazine

