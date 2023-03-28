To continue being the best-selling pick-up in Europe, Ford is now updating its Ranger with a more versatile version, but one that does not give up adventure or its multiple off-road capabilities. Called Wildtrak and with a price starting at 53,672 euros, it presents unprecedented features and cutting-edge technologies, such as Ford’s powerful 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel engine, the new e-4WD all-wheel drive system, a tuned chassis and suspension , and a larger cargo space designed to obtain the most of itboth at work and at leisure.

From a visual point of view, the front sports a brand new grill and the distinctive C-shaped headlight design, while a subtle line down the sides gives a bolder look to the wheel arches. For the first time, the Ford Ranger features LED matrix headlights. To the rear, the taillights match the distinctive graphics on the front.

Inside, there is a central 12-inch vertical touch screen from which to control Ford’s latest SYNC 4A system. This facilitates voice control of cloud-connected navigation and hands-free access to the infotainment system and communications.

Specific, with a simple touch, drivers can access the Ranger display to manage all off-road driving modes and monitor transmission, steering angle, and vehicle pitch and roll angles. In addition, the screen is connected to a 360-degree camera 6 to facilitate parking in confined spaces or to help avoid difficulties in exploration routes.

Heated front seats, dual-zone electronic climate control and ambient lighting create a cabin of luxury and comfort, completing a truly comfortable cabin on the go, whether you’re driving on the motorway or heading down a dirt track, for example.

Something that stands out notably is the area lighting, controlled from the cabin through the screen or through the FordPass application -connectivity through the smartphone-, which illuminates the vehicle in a 360-degree field to expand the vision of customers. Cargo bed lighting is provided under the left and right rails and provides plenty of light for completing tasks even in poor light or finding items in the bed at night.



Under the hood is Ford’s powerful 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel delivering 600Nm of torque and 240PS of power for Effortless towing up to 3,500 kg. This is helped by Ford’s intelligent 10-speed automatic gearbox and advanced new e-4WD system featuring an electronically controlled torque-on-demand transfer case. In automatic four-wheel drive mode, the system continuously monitors and varies torque between the axles for optimum performance on all possible terrain. Although a 205-hp 2.0-liter diesel engine is also available, also powerful but needing to maintain fuel economy.





Wildtrak Ranger Features

Engine



: 205 and 240 hp diesel



Measurements (length/width/height, in meters)



: 5.37/2.20/1.88



Consumption



: from 8.8 l/100 km



Acceleration



: from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.5 seconds



Maximum speed



: 180km/h



Price



: from 53,672 euros

Likewise, and like any self-respecting pick-up, the Ranger offers drivers optional technologies such as the segment’s first Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert and Trailer Coverage. Customers also benefit from advanced driver assistance systems as standard, including Pre-Collision Assist, Lane Keeping System and Reverse Brake Assist.



Finally, you can also make the most of the Ranger’s over 1,000kg payload thanks to convenient additional tie-down points mounted on strong tubular steel rails from which to secure loads. Durable and flexible cargo box covers are on the sides of the box and along the tailgate, concealing structural attachment points for awnings and other aftermarket accessories.



It even offers a new load organization system with dividers to store objects of different sizes; from lumber to tool kits. Users can also ‘create’ smaller compartments to store items that would otherwise have to go in the cab using a system of ultra-strong spring-loaded running boards, which clip onto bolt-on rails on each side of the cargo bed. . Additionally, the tailgate, equipped with an integrated ruler and clamping pliers for fixing, measuring and cutting building materials, can be used as a mobile workbench.

What’s more, Ranger can be customized from launch with a range of more than 150 work, urban and adventure accessories.