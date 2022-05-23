Ford has announced that it has officially opened orders for the new one Ranger Raptor also in our country. Billed as “the strongest, most powerful and smartest ever”, the blue Oval carmaker’s pickup is available in a single version, one equipped with an engine 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 EcoBoostFOX Live Valve shock absorbers and seven selectable driving modes to offer optimized performance on a wide variety of terrains: the price list of the new Ford Ranger Raptor is 62,500 euros.

However, the performance and maximum power of 284 hp are not the only strengths of this version of the US pickup. At launch, the new Ranger Raptor is available with a active exhaust system, exclusive to the category, which offers an adjustable engine sound with four different modes to adapt to different driving scenarios, while from a technological point of view the 12.4 “fully digital instrument panel stands out alongside a 12” touchscreen display. ″ Which supports Ford’s new generation SYNC 4A connectivity and entertainment system. Aesthetically speaking, customers can choose the Ranger Raptor of their dreams using the configurator online Ford: they will be able to choose between color options such as Arctic White, Blue Lightning and Code Orange, and accessories such as the Exterior Dress-Up pack 3 with electric roller shutter and sports hoop or the Raptor Pack Design with a kit of personalized decals.