Version debuts Platinum and the most luxurious of the Ford Ranger pickupwhich is characterized by some external details and an elegant and contemporary leather-finished interior. Ford Ranger Platinum is offered with 3.0 liter V6 turbodiesel engine from 240 HP, mated to an improved 10-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity goes up to 3,500 kgs.

Ford Ranger Platinum features

The Ranger Platinum pickup is available only in version double cabinseats five and is powered by the turbodiesel engine Ford’s 3.0-litre V6with 240 HP and 600 Nm of torque.

Ford Ranger Platinum V6 engine badge

Power is delivered through the new system permanent all-wheel drive electronically controlled Ranger, mated to the Ford 10-speed automatic gearbox with adaptive shift programming and redesigned mounts to reduce noise and vibration.

The pickup body has a payload of more than 1 ton

The Ford pickup can tow up to 3,500 kgs and guarantees a payload capacity of more than a ton.

Ford Ranger Platinum as it is outside

Outside the Ford Ranger Platinum pickup differs from other versions by the new one chrome finish of the front grille and the new ones 20 inch alloy wheels with polished ebony details.

Chrome front grille

It is also equipped with a soft-close tailgate, tinted windows and daytime running lights inside the Matrix LED headlights. Roof bars are also standard.

Ford Ranger Platinum cockpit

The cabin of the Ford Ranger Platinum is very luxurious especially thanks to the use of leather for the seats and the maple wood texture dark open grain on the plank. The cockpit is also very technological, thanks to the adoption of two 12-inch screensi.e. a complete digital cluster that replaces the classic analog framework and a vertical touchscreen which controls the system Ford SYNC 4 infotainment.

Ford Ranger Platinum dashboard with two 12-inch screens

The Ranger Platinum is also equipped with a B&O sound system to eight speakers 6 e of wireless charging of serial devices. Connectivity is guaranteed by a FordPass Connect modems as standard which allows more functions to always be updated over the airthanks to the software Ford Power Up which improves vehicle performance and efficiency over time.

Ford Ranger Platinum ADAS

On the Ford Ranger pickup in addition to the ADAS systems of driver assistance features on the Ranger Wildtrak, the Platinum version also comes standard with Active Park Assist with Park Out Assist, Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert And Trailer Coverage, Lane Change Warning & Aid it’s a 360° camera.

Ford Ranger Platinum pickup on the road

Ford Ranger Platinum when it arrives

The Platinum version of the Ford pick-up arrives in Italian dealerships in the course of 2023with production starting in March 2023.

Ford Ranger Platinum 3/4 Rear Pickup

The Platinum Series in the Ranger lineup adds to the models Raptor, Wildtrak and Limited. The pick-up can also be ordered in the Ranger versions XL and XLTcharacterized by technical specifications intended for professionals operating in various sectors, such as construction and forestry.

Photo Ford Ranger Platinum

