Ford Ranger stands out on the market for being the best-selling pickup not only in Italy, but also throughout Europe. A commercial success that did not satisfy the Blue Oval car manufacturer, which decided to expand the model range with the introduction of two new versions, Wildtrak X and Tremor. Both will be available to order from March, with the first deliveries in Europe scheduled for next August.

Ford Ranger Wildtrak X

Let’s start with the new Ranger Wildtrak X, which as the name suggests is based on the Wildtrak model but with some substantial differences, starting with an increase in ground clearance of 26 mm and an increase in track width of 30 mm. Standard on this version of the Ford pick-up are the Bilstein high performance shock absorbers, which improve the off-road capabilities of the vehicle without compromising its performance on the road. Among the new standard off-road technologies, Trail Turn Assist and Trail Control stand out. Powertrain at a glance: Ford’s 2.0-litre EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel engine powers all Wildtrak X models, producing 500Nm of torque from 1,750rpm and an output of 205PS mated to a 10-speed automatic and an advanced permanent four-wheel drive system.

Ford Ranger Tremor

Moving on to the Ranger Tremor instead, it is based on the rugged Ranger XLT and shares its chassis and technology updates, as well as the new all-wheel drive system of the Wildtrak X. A mention deserves the new suspension geometry, which contributes to a more robust and well-planted set-up together with the increased track and extended fender mouldings. The distinctive sports bar comes as standard, as does the exclusive Boulder Gray exterior detailing and darkened grille.

An exclusive system

Through an official note, Ford has made it known that both of these new versions of the pick-up of the US company will be able to be equipped with the new Flexible Rack System: It’s a unique folding bar system in conjunction with the sliding and adjustable rear load ring that allows long items to be carried above the roof rather than wedged between the tailgate and the cabin. This technology brings many advantages, starting with the improvement in load safety and greater space on the loading bed for other objects. The Flexible Rack System will also be available as an option for the Ranger Limited and Wildtrak series starting this month.