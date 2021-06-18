There Ford Puma ST Gold Edition is the new limited series of the sports crossover, with the features chosen by the motorists on Twitter is Instagram

For the first time, Ford allowed its customers to vote on the design of a model, which between 1 and 10 June 2021 chose the characteristics of the design of the new limited version of the first Ford Performance SUV.

Features Ford Puma ST Gold Edition

With almost 275,000 votes users have chosen the color of the car body, of the brake calipers, the decals, external badges and the name of the special set-up.

Above the front grille start the gray and gold stripes that end at the rear

Outside, therefore, the special version of the Pum ST includes a black bodywork with some gray and gold stripes, starting from the front grille and reaching the rear. The alloy wheels are gilded and conceal the red brake calipers.

Inside the cockpit we bark gray and gold stitching for the dashboard, on the door panels, on the seats and in the seat belts.

Gray and gold stitching in the revised sports seats

From a technical point of view, the Ford Puma ST Gold Edition includes a petrol engine 1.5 liter EcoBoost from 200 hp and six-speed manual gearbox, which allows it to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h (0-62 mph) in 6.7 seconds.

When it arrives?

The Puma ST Special Edition is produced at the factory in Ford in Craiova, in Romania and arrives in the Ford dealerships before the end of the year.

