Here comes the new Puma Rally1, the rally car of the World Rally Team (WRT) Ford M-Sport In the World Rally WRC, starting from season 2022. It is a’hybrid rally car, born on the basis of the Puma Hybrid and powered by an engine 1.6 liter EcoBoost petrol turbo associated with a sophisticated unity entirely 100 kW electric, powered by a battery from 3.9 kWh.

The M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 officially debuts at Monte Carlo Rally, scheduled from 20 to 23 January 2022.

Plug-in hybrid rally car in the WRC

From 2022 in the WRC World Rally comes a new regulation, which introduces the hybrid into the new Rally1 class. Hybrid rally cars have replaced the WRC Plus which ran until 2021 and are equipped with ahybrid drive composed of a 3.9 kW / h battery, a inverter it’s a MGU (Motor Generator Unit) at 650 Volts with power (extra compared to the thermal unit) equal to 100 kW (136 hp) and 180 Nm of maximum torque.

New Ford Puma Rally1 WRC

The electric unit supports the thermal one and is also used to cross towns, cities, service stations and selected areas between the various stages, using only electricity.

The battery pack can be recharged using a external energy source at dedicated service points, located between the stages, with one charging which takes approx 25 minutes.

Features Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport

The team Ford M-Sport for the 2022 WRC World Rally season has developed the Puma Rally1, which has taken the place of the Fiesta WRC Plus which from 2017 to 2021 won three World Titles.

The hybrid system of the Puma Rally1 uses operating principles similar to those of the EcoBoost Hybrid engine mounted on the model Street puma.

The Puma Rally1 is Plug-in Hybrid

The motor also exploits the energy that is normally dissipated during the braking and the gear, storing it in a battery capable of powering an electric motor to ensure a more efficient use of fuel in road cars or (in the case of the Puma Rally1) an increase in performance up to 100 kW for three seconds.

Ford Puma Rally1, how much does the hybrid system weigh?

The hybrid system of the new Ford Puma Rally1 weighs in 95 kg. It also has a double cooling air and liquid and is enclosed in a ultra-strong casing capable of withstanding the impact of debris and acceleration forces in the event of an accident.

Sound Ford Puma Rally1 VIDEO

As is the case with technology Hybrid Plug-In Ford on road cars such as the Kuga Plug-In Hybrid, the battery can also be recharged using a external energy source at the service points between one stage and another of the race: a recharge takes approx 25 minutes.

The hybrid system of the Puma Rally1 weighs 95 kg

Plus the new cars of the Rally1 class in the WRC they will not use fossil fuels starting in the 2022 season, joining synthetic and biodegradable components to produce 100% sustainable fuel.

Ford M-Sport drivers in WRC 2022

Ford and M-Sport in 2025 celebrate 25 years of partnership. The drivers for this season at the wheel of the new Puma Rally1 are Craig Breen, Adrien Fourmaux and Gus Greensmith. The co-pilots are respectively Paul Nagle, Alex Coria And Jonas Andersson.

Side view of the Ford Puma Rally1 WRC

The nine-time FIA ​​world champion joins the Ford M-Sport team at the Monte Carlo Rally, Sébastien Loeb (paired with Isabelle Galmiche), back from second place in the Dakar 2022.

Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 DATA SHEET

Propulsive unit Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Ford EcoBoost 1.6-liter turbocharged petrol, straight four Maximum power: 380 hp Maximum torque: 420 Nm Engine restrictor: 36 mm Battery electric system Maximum output power: 100 kW Maximum inlet regeneration: 30 kW Max boost period: 3 seconds Max boost energy per exceleration: 250 kJ (determined by the FIA ​​based on the length of the stage and the type of surface) Weight: 95 kg Cooling: liquid and air cooling Combined ICE system – electric battery Maximum power:> 500 HP Maximum torque:> 500 Nm Exchange Five-speed sequential manual All-wheel drive with 50/50 torque split Front and rear mechanical limited slip differentials Central spool differential Double disc clutch Brakes Gravel: 300mm, air-cooled brake discs Asphalt: 370mm brake discs, air-cooled Four-piston calipers Performance Acceleration on asphalt and gravel: approx.3.2 sec 0-100 km / h Weight and size Minimum weight: 1,260 kg Wheelbase: 2,600 mm

Photo Ford Puma Rally1 WRC 2022

Video test Ford Puma ST

Road and track test video Ford Puma ST three-cylinder 1.5 Ecoboost 200 HP

