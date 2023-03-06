Ford intends to maintain its leading position in the UK commercial vehicle market by analyzing in real time the vast amount of data it receives from its current vans and trucks. Data which is then projected onto a 9-metre-long screen at the headquarters in Dunton, UK, east of London: decisive in this sense is the monthly subscription service”FORDLiive“, an innovative connected and integrated system of processes and services enabling smarter maintenance decisions, faster turnaround times and dedicated data-driven technical support, covering around 114,000 vans in the UK.

Interesting how Ford employees focused on the 98.3% of the vans that were in service, 8% of which were in need of fairly urgent repairs, but how they did it even more on that 1.7% of vehicles which turned out to be completely out of order. Indeed, thanks to the “FORDLiive” system, the Blue Oval car manufacturer can take advantage of a modem it has installed in all commercial vehicles since 2019 to keep track of over 4,000 data points, and consequently notify customers who have subscribed to the subscription in real time of any engine and basic problems such as brake pad wear, low oil level, etc. Ford has also connected all of its dealerships across the country to its data system, so that it can better organize repairs and have replacement parts ready for commercial vehicles before they arrive at the dealership.

According to reports from Reuters, after the success of the tests in Great Britain, Ford would be launching the “FORDLiive” service also in continental Europe and in the United States. It will be interesting to understand how the situation will evolve when the commercial vehicle segment is also completely overwhelmed by the electric technology: we know that EV models are in fact computers on four wheels, which is why real-time data collection could play a fundamental role for car manufacturers that intend to defeat the competition that is expected to be quite fierce. Hans Schep, European manager of Ford Pro, the division that deals with commercial vehicles, highlighted how providing such data is essential for fleets of vans, considering that according to a research conducted by the same US company, 60% of its corporate customers he is said to be very concerned about the switch to electric.