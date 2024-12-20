ford begins to specify the productive plans for the Almussafes factory (Valencia) next year to agree on the new temporary regulation file (Erte) within the RED mechanism. As expected, it confirms that the Spanish plant will maintain minimum production levels, by including in its proposal that lCar assembly lines stop for around 80 days and the engine plant does it for 50 days.

An elimination of working hours that would be added to the adjustment of working the rest of the days with almost a thousand fewer workersas it has already been applying this year with its current Erte in force on a rotating basis among its staff, which after the last ERE approved in mid-2024 has remained at around 4,300 employees.

This has been transmitted by the management of the plant to the negotiating committee of the new Erte included in the Government’s RED mechanism, with which The company will face the next two years in which the Valencian facilities will only produce the model kuga and they will have a surplus of personnel until 2027, when they have promised the production of a new hybrid car.

In order not to lay off those thousand workers, the central government has finally given the green light to apply the RED mechanism, which allows more beneficial conditions for companies due to exceptional situations. a measure that will also apply to its suppliers.

In the case of Ford, in today’s meeting for the new Erte the company has announced its intention not to work during those days to continue adjusting its production volume next yearas reported by UGT, the majority union in the works council.

Progress in the negotiation

According to UGT, at the meeting “there has been progress regarding the financial amounts to be received” by the staff. The union demands that the company Workers receive 90% of salary plus 100% of pay, vacations and seniorityand defends that “the request must be reached” because “the company does not have margins on this occasion.”

UGT considers that “there are many possibilities” of being able to close the implementation of the RED mechanism “this Christmas”, and has stated that they are “prepared to agree and to be able to launch it from January 7“.

Regarding the training included in the mechanism to maintain employment, the union explains that it will be necessary “articulate a two-month planprogressively until its final implementation is reached.” The next meeting of the negotiating commission will take place next Friday, December 27.