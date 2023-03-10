El Pais: Ford announced plans to lay off 1.1 thousand employees at a plant in Spain

US automaker Ford plans to cut 1,144 employees at its Almussafes plant in Spain. On the upcoming mass layoffs informs El Pais newspaper.

The company explained the decision by the need to change the structure of its activities in Europe in connection with the gradual transition to the production of electric vehicles. The layoffs will affect almost 20 percent of the company’s employees. The company has already informed the trade unions about the innovations.

The Spanish plant produces about 1100 car models. According to some estimates, the production capacity of the enterprise is 450,000 cars a year, and the plant is the largest Ford production complex outside the United States.

In mid-February, the company said it would lay off 3,800 employees across Europe over the next three years. The manufacturer intends to optimize the state to create a “more compact structure” and planned to cut 2,300 workers in Germany, 1,300 in the UK and 200 in other European countries.