A Ford worker in Almussafes. Europa Press / Europa Press

The management of Ford Almussafes has planted a new file on temporary employment regulation to the Works Committee on Tuesday, which will paralyze the production of vehicles for two weeks between the months of February and March. Additionally, 600 workers would be affected the rest of working days in these two months on a rotating basis, according to union sources.

The unions assure that the car company had planned an ERTE, of about 7 or 8 days, due to the drop in sales but with the problem of shortages of Chinese semiconductors, which is affecting the entire car industry in recent weeks, it has believed necessary expand the file.

With the file it is now raising, the multinational plans to lower production from 1,600 to 1,300 cars a day, so that it would allow some 13,500 cars to be produced in those two months of February and March, the unions point out.

In principle, the forecast is that during February and March system A will only work the morning shift. According to the unions, the company does not know if it is going to request the extension of the current ERTE or a new one, in the absence of knowing how the state level negotiation on the extension of the ERTE by Covid, which ends on January 31, and that it possibly signed this week. The details will be detailed next Tuesday, January 26, in a new meeting.

As for the engine plant, a meeting will be called next week to analyze the scope of this situation.