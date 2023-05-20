A pick-up truck or pick-up is a car with an open cargo area at the back, known as a tub. In the United States the term pick-up is used only for what they call light trucks, while in other parts of the world this term can refer to a two-door car with the rear end for cargo. In Australia and New Zealand, where the first pick-up was born by Ford, in 1932, they are called Ute and are as popular as in the United States itself. In Latin America they speak of “vans”, and in South Africa, they are called Bakkie, derived from the Afrikaans word “Bak”, which means “Bowl”.

Now there is also talk of Sport Utility Trucks, which are pick-ups derived from SUVs or SUVs.

But going back to the United States, where they are quite a cultural phenomenon, the best-selling car is a Pick-up, the Ford F-150. The US market is huge: almost fourteen million new cars were sold last year.

And as usual, pick-ups from Ford (F Series), Chevrolet and RAM were the best-selling models in the land of Uncle Sam. It is undoubtedly the homeland of this type of vehicle, where Texas plays a very special role, since 14% of this type of vehicle is sold there.

On the farm and in the church



Pickup trucks are a part of the American landscape. It is a long story that almost connects with the American farmers of the 19th century and their wagons, because it is not in vain that the pick-up trucks are, in a certain way, an inheritance from those. This link is clearly seen in the Ford T born in 1909. Many of them were transformed, incorporating a box to be used as a vehicle for transporting goods.

On July 27, 1917, Ford itself launched a light truck derived from the T under the name “TT 1Ton”, which was a true commercial success. The TT, which retained the cab and engine of the Model T, could transport one ton of payload. The factory price was $600; That year 209 units were sold.

In 1925 the oval firm launched the ‘Model T Ronabout with Pickup Body’. It cost $281 and sold more than thirty-four thousand units, making it the quintessential farm car. By 1928, Ford had sold 1.3 million TT models before replacing the pickup with the more capable AA model with a 1.5-ton chassis. According to Bob Kreipke, Ford historian. “Model AA trucks in particular had a certain class, their owners could use them on the farm and take them to church on Sunday.”

The Ford A, which replaced the T in 1927, continued the saga with the “Open” and “Closed Cab Pick-Up” and the “De Luxe Pick-Up”, until 1931, in the midst of an economic debacle.

Substitute for the TT, the AA was a derivative of the A and offered greater capacity



Like the Model TT, the Model AA was available exclusively as a cab chassis in two lengths, with new engine and axle options for increased capacity.

To stay ahead in what had become a very competitive business, Ford replaced the Model AA with the even more capable Model BB in 1933. Many were equipped as mail and freight vehicles, or ambulances. Two years later, Ford introduced the 1935 Model 50, powered exclusively by its famous Ford Flathead V8 engine.



The 50 of 1935, featured a V8 engine



By 1941, Ford had sold more than 4 million trucks. The switch to war production resulted in lost sales to individuals, but experience was gained building heavy-duty military truck chassis and four-wheel drive personnel carriers. A year after civilian vehicle production resumed in 1947, Ford took advantage of that knowledge.

The F-1 arrives



It will be the year 1948 that marks a before and after. On January 16, the Ford Motor Company publicly revealed the iconic F-1 pick-up, building on the legacy of the F-series of trucks. “After the war, many rural Americans moved to urban and suburban centers in search of work, many taking their Ford trucks with them,” says Kreipke. Ford saw this as an opportunity and began work on the next generation of trucks for 1948, which became known as the “F-Series Bonus Built.”



After World War II, the first generation of the “F” marks a before and after



This first-generation F-series covered capabilities from classes 2 through 7, from the half-ton F-1 to the much larger F-8 with cab. With the arrival of the second-generation F-Series in 1953, Ford increased power and engine capacity and renamed the series. The F-1 became the F-100, while the F-2 and F-3 trucks were integrated into the new F-250 line, and the F-4 became the F-350.

Since 1948, millions of trucks, as Americans call them, have proudly worn the F-Series badge. Specifically, it is in 1953 when the name of F-100 appears for the first time together with the F-250 and F-350. Those denominations are maintained seventy years later.

The “Ranchers”



Parallel to the classic pick-up we find the Falcon “Rancheros” since 1957. These are derivatives of the Ford Station Wagon or family, but in which from the central pillar the body is transformed into a bathtub of pick-up style cargo, but its life was shorter.



Ford Falcon Ranchero, a very “sixties” body type



Both the F-Series and the rancheros have not escaped transformer fever, serving as the starting point for numerous engine preparations (with brutal power) and bodywork. In reality, there is a whole industry of transformers, made up of small and less small firms of manufacturers of parts and preparers in the same vein as those that deal with the two-wheeled custom market.



Pick-ups are an inseparable part of the American landscape.



In the United States there is a true cult of this type of vehicle, with clubs that bring their owners together to share experiences and preparations. Pick-up trucks can be found on farms, participating in competitions reserved for them or in a rodeo with a huge semi-trailer to carry the horses.

It can be said that the pick-up is today a true symbol in the United States, it is part of its culture, of a way of life. Never has a type of automobile been so identified and for so long with a society.