As part of its commitment to social responsibility in matters of safety and responsible driving, Ford established in 2017 Ford Performance Driving University, a program to teach new owners of high-performance Ford models how to responsibly and safely manage the power of their Ford Performance car. The courses, offered free of charge to Ford Performance customers, aim to provide knowledge, driving techniques and awareness, thanks to the coordination of a team of professional drivers, on different Italian circuits. Since the launch of the program, they are over 1,800 customers took part in the events on the track.

The 2022 season opened in Anagni, with the first stage last March 26th. Participants alternated between theoretical lessons and driving on the track, in order to compete with an experience with a high adrenaline content and gain greater awareness of the behavior of the cars, even in the most extreme situations. Over the course of the day, they were addressed topics related to safety and control of the car on the track such as, for example, the setting of trajectories, handling, braking, oversteer control or dynamic behavior in extreme conditions. The exercises were accompanied by fast laps on the track, during which the participants had the opportunity to drive Ford Performance cars with front, rear and all-wheel drive.

The rehearsal session also included one full immersion on the driver assistance systems that equip vehicles in the Ford Performance range, such as the Co-Pilot, designed to perform the most comfortable driving experience, less stressful and safer. As happened in 2021, this year too, the Ford Mustang Mach-E took to the track, with the aim of raising awareness of the new and fun experience of zero-emission driving. “Ford Performance customers are part of a family that has few rivals in tradition and innovation”Declared Fabrizio Faltoni, President and CEO of Ford Italy. “Our Driving University embodies this double spirit by offering them a day in which they experience the excitement and passion built up over years of success, including recent years, in motorsport. But they also look to the future by testing technologies, such as electric, which are born on innovative models such as the Mustang Mach-E and which Ford will soon make accessible to all ”. The Performance courses, which will continue in April and May with two stops in Modena, are offered free of charge to all customers who purchase (or rent with the Ford Business Partner formula) a Ford Performance vehicle: Fiesta ST, Focus ST, Puma ST, Mustang Mach -And, starting this year, the Mustang Mach-E GT high-performance All-Electric SUV.