If the marketing departments of car brands are grateful for anything, it is the low center of gravity of electric cars. Marketing gurus want every EV to drive great because the battery is so low to the ground. It’s not complete nonsense by the way, but still. That’s why we’re not entirely convinced by Ford’s latest patent. The brand has come up with a roof box with a battery in it.

Ford filed the patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). A drawing (see below. Photo at the top is a roof tent) shows a kind of ski box with a plug. We get the idea: you want to go a little further away and want extra range. If the roof is free, then that is a nice place for an extra battery. But we also see some problems with the solution.

Let’s start with the weight of the battery on the roof. The center of gravity will be a lot higher, which is not good for the center of gravity and the handling. In addition, you probably have to lift at least 100 kilos (and with a bit of bad luck a lot more) on the roof. In addition, car roof racks often do not have a carrying capacity of hundreds of kilos.

Less range due to roof box with battery?

Then you have the increased air resistance of such a roof box. If you mount the battery on the roof of an EV, the range will immediately decrease a lot due to the battery. So the question is how efficient it is to take such a thing with you. If you go off-road (and therefore drive slowly) it might make more sense. But then you still want a lower center of gravity.

The capacity of such a spare battery on the roof is not stated in the patents. Ford talks about ‘a number of modules’. The emergency battery can be used to charge electric cars. Perhaps it is not intended for more range, but more as a solution for services such as the ANWB. The drawing also shows a petrol Bronco. They can then help stranded EVs with an extra battery.

When can you buy it?

Car brands regularly file patents that are not followed up. So there is a chance that Ford will never really come with a battery for the roof. And if the brand does come up with the accessory, they will undoubtedly have thought carefully about the above-mentioned objections.