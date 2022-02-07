Is the manual dead? Just wait a little longer with your speech. There are patents surfaced of a manual gearbox with automatic clutch. Muscle Cars & Trucks discovered the patent. So you don’t necessarily have to use the third pedal, although it is included in these drawings. When the driver touches the lever or presses the pedal, the mechanism disengages the clutch. So there is no physical connection. It sounds like a useless system and the timing is a bit odd, but it makes more sense than it looks.

A manual gearbox with automatic clutch makes more sense than you think

Learning to deal with a clutch is not that difficult. And the people who can’t link, couldn’t do that ten years ago. So why exactly would Ford patent a manual bench with an automatic clutch now? That may have something to do with the future Ford Mustang. The upcoming Ford Mustang is likely to be a hybrid. And just think of a hybrid with a manual gearbox except for the Honda CRZ. A hybrid powertrain would mean the end of the manual gearbox.

The automatic clutch can be the rescue. A construction is conceivable in which the electric motor of the Ford Mustang Hybrid makes the car roll when the driver releases the clutch. After all, you want the car to start moving when the clutch pedal comes up, but you don’t necessarily want the petrol engine to join in right away. The automatic clutch can then independently determine when the engine is allowed to step in. For example, you can operate the hybrid powertrain as a conventional petrol engine with manual transmission.

Not necessary for the purists

As a nice added gimmick, the driver can then shift gears without using the clutch pedal. This can be useful if you want to brake on the track with the left, for example. As always, the patent does not mean Ford will actually put the system into production. If the rumors are true, then we may already see the Ford Mustang Hybrid this year – perhaps with a manual gearbox.

A drawing from the patent

Photo: © United States Patent and Trademark Office