Reuters: More than 80,000 Ford vehicles to be recalled over fire risk

About 85,000 Ford Explorer SUVs will be recalled due to engine fire risks, according to Reuters citing the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This concerns vehicles equipped with the Police Interceptor Utility package. There is information that in the event of an engine failure, engine oil and fuel can enter the engine compartment and accumulate near ignition sources.

The recall is expected to affect 2020-2022 model year SUVs equipped with hybrid and 3.3-liter gasoline engines.

