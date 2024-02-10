Ford has decided to turn the corner once and for all towards electric. The Blue Oval automaker is preparing to adapt investments, focusing more on more compact electrical products: word of Jim Farley, Ford's CEO, who spoke about a bet made by the company in secret a couple of years ago.

Specialized team

“We have developed a very talented independent team to create a low-cost electric vehicle platform – the words of Ford's number one reported by Ansa – It's a small team, with some of best engineers in the world specialized in electric vehicles. In fact, a sort of start-up separate from the Ford parent company.”

Advanced platform

What do we know about this new platform? At the moment few details have been made known. It is, and this is for sure, a flexible architecture that will not only be implemented on different types of vehicles, but will constitute a large installed base for software and services which are already being seen on Ford Pro.

Electric at low cost

Ford's strategy appears to be to focus more on electric cars with a higher production volume and at low cost: speaking concretely about models, the reference is to the indirect battery-powered successors of the popular Fiesta and Focus.