The advent of electrification has in many cases corresponded to real revolutions of models that to embrace the electric have had to move away from their dogmas that have made them unique in the world. This is the case with Ford Mustang, which is projected into the future with the new Mach-E, thus passing from the segment of pure sports cars to that of battery-powered crossovers. On its Youtube channel, Carwow has decided to compare these two generations of an iconic model for the Blue Oval house.

According to official numbers, the traditional Mustang GT boasts a weight of 1,740 kg and is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 capable of delivering up to 490 hp of total power and 530 Nm of maximum torque, while the Mustang Mach-E GT is equipped with two electric motors that together produce 487 hp of power and 860 Nm of torque against a total weight of 2,198 kg. On paper, the electric crossover was widely favored over the thermal sports coupe, yet the head to head gave a different verdict: the first endurance challenge saw the Mustang Mach-E GT take a significant advantage in the first few meters, only to witness a comeback of the Mustang GT that managed to excel. More uncertain outcome for the second endurance challenge, in which the electric crossover won. In the decisive play-off race, the thermal sports coupe triumphed.

Image: Youtube screenshot “Carwow”