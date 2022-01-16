In 2021, and for the second consecutive year, Ford Mustang touched his all-time low of sales. The pony car of the car manufacturer of the Blue Oval is going through a very negative period on the market: deliveries continue to decline, and rivals do not stop growing, bringing an icon like the Mustang to play an increasingly marginal role in its segment. . For this Ford accelerates the tests of the new version of his pony car: A prototype of the model was tweaked during road tuning with the production body on.

The aesthetic innovations that will distinguish the next version of the Mustang from the current one will be different. Starting from the front, where there will be one familiar hexagonal grid surrounded by new headlights and what appears to be an evolved bumper. Elsewhere, a long hood, a cheeky windshield, new aggressive-looking side skirts and five-spoke wheels supported by an efficient braking system stand out. At the rear one steals the show dual sports tailpipe, flanked by a new diffuser and new headlights that seemingly retain their vertical accents. Generally speaking, we can say that the next Ford Mustang will represent a sportier and more modern version of the current pony car, with which the carmaker of the Blue Oval hopes to regain the reins of success.

As for the engine range, the next one Ford Mustang will be offered with hybrid versions of the familiar 5.0-liter V8 and the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder. Likely Ford decides to trust the recently patented hybrid propulsion system, featuring a V8 engine combined with two electric motors: the thermal engine will be used to power the front wheels, while the electric ones will take care of the rear wheels. At the moment, however, it is a matter of indiscretions: the debut of the new Mustang will dispel all doubts, and could already take place by the end of the year.