If Ford thought it had hit an all-time low with the Mustang in 2020, he was obviously wrong. Because the data that came from the market in the year that just ended revealed that the worst was yet to come for the Blue Oval pony car: 52,414 mustangs that were registered throughout 2021, a figure in decrease compared to the over 61,000 units registered in 2020. This is the third time in history in which annual deliveries of the Mustang do not reach 70,000 units, for what represents the lowest point in the success story of this model.

The US pony car business numbers relate to all trim levels, from the basic version equipped with a four-cylinder EcoBoost engine to the more powerful Shelby GT500 variant equipped with a supercharged Predator V8 engine. Clearly, the Mustang Mach-E is excluded from the count, the 100% electric SUV that despite its name has very few references to the original Mustang. The all-time low recorded by the Blue Oval pony car also coincided with the overtaking immediately by Dodge Challenger, which in all 2021 has collected over 54,000 registrations: not good news for the Ford car, considering that the current Mustang is decidedly newer than the current Challenger, with the latter boasting chassis components dating back to 2008.

According to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops, the disaster recorded on the market will not lead Ford to decide to stop production of the Mustang (decision instead taken by Chevrolet with the Camaro). Clearly the future strategy of the US brand will mainly focus on electric pickups, SUVs and crossovers, just like the Mustang Mach-E which, unlike the original Mustang, is enjoying a great success: Ford has already said it is ready to triple production of its next battery-powered SUV to meet the strong demand.