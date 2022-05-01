The coming week will see Ford temporarily close the doors of the plant in Flat Rock, in Wayne County. The carmaker of the Blue Oval was forced to make this decision to address the shortage of microchips and semiconductors, which is creating quite a few headaches in its supply and supply chain. Stopping the Flat Rock plant means stopping the production of the Mustangwhich is built by Ford in the US plant.

It is not clear how many days the plant will remain closed: according to reports from Reuters, Ford had previously said that it had planned to make the plant inactive for two days, but it is not excluded that the production stop times can be prolonged. Much will depend on how the situation related to the supply of components will evolve: in this sense, the Blue Oval house announced that it had built about 53,000 cars, but that it had not shipped them as it was awaiting the final components whose supply had been undermined. from the lack of microchips. Ford’s hope, as well as that of all car manufacturers, is that this component crisis may soon ease: according to Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis, the first signs of improvement will be felt. only in 2023, which means that for all of this 2022 the situation will at least remain uncertain.