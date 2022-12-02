The return of Ford Mustang in the form of an electric SUV could arouse some suspicions about the model’s performance on the market. And instead, perhaps even a little surprisingly, the success that the Mach-E is still enjoying globally has allowed the automaker of the blue oval to reach the production record of 150,000 copies in just two years. And that’s just the beginning, as Ford aims to further ramp up production levels of its battery-powered crossover over the next few years.

Forecasts in hand, in fact, the US brand has positioned itself as objective to aim for an annual production rate of 270,000 Mustang Mach-E units, a target that makes the milestone just reached an important milestone. In total, Ford intends to assemble 600,000 electric vehicles annually by the end of 2023 and 2 million annually by 2026, thus giving the Mustang Mach-E enormous prominence within the range. Darren Palmer, vice president and head of Electric Vehicle Programs of Ford Model and Division, confirmed it skepticism initial: “When we put the pony on this Mustang, we knew it was going to generate different reactions. What we didn’t quite know back then was how popular this car was going to become. What I can say today is that I love seeing Mustang Mach-E examples on the road and talking to customers – I see more and more of them.”

Thanks also to the contribution of its electric SUV, Ford has managed in this 2022 to conquer the second place in sales of electric vehicles in the United States, obviously behind to the unattainable Tesla. The gap between the two companies is in fact still abysmal in the mother country, just think that Tesla holds 65% of the market share of electric vehicles in the USA, while Ford is only 7%. At the moment Mustang Mach-E is also in the middle of a trial of internationalization of sales: in fact, we recall that the marketing of the blue Oval battery-powered crossover was recently extended to 37 countries worldwide compared to 22 in the first year in which it was introduced, with the last few markets in which it was introduced being those of Argentina, Brazil and New Zealand.