Putting out a fire started by an electric car, with potentially irreparable damage to the battery and the car in general, can often be a major challenge for firefighters. But that’s not always the case: in Gdansk, Poland, firefighters managed to put out the flames that had flared up from a Ford Mustang Mach-E not only taking a short time, but also saving a good part of the components of the electric SUV from the Blue Oval house.

First aid

According to the latest reconstructions, the firefighters need them less than two hours to put out the fire, with the interior of the car which fortunately does not seem to have been reached by the flames. To date, it has not yet been possible to clarify what the causes that led to this Ford Mustang Mach-E being the protagonist of a fire.

The video of the flames

Within moments of the flames flaring up, however, the firefighters concentrated on spraying water directly under the car: once the car has been secured, local sources let it be known that it will not be completely submerged as often happens but will be kept monitored in a parking lot while the temperature of its battery is constantly kept under control, to prevent fire from becoming the protagonist again.

Przepraszam, ale to męczące. Strzela Pan coś, lui zgdauje, wymyśla. Ppoż to nie moja branża, ale poświęciłem ostatnie 2 m-ce, aby właśnie tak jak Pan nie wymyślać, tylko zrozumieć temat, czytając rapporty, omawiając ze strażakami kolejne akcje, rozmawiając z KG PSP i CNB OP. pic.twitter.com/EJGLnNGnBS — Bartłomiej Derski (@bderski) June 2, 2023

Second case in Poland

Polish media let it be known that this case of fire is alone the second in the entire history of the country to concern an electric vehicle: the only precedent involved a Mercedes battery-powered car in the Pomerania region, although it must be said that in that case the firefighters had employed more than 21 hours to completely put out the flames.

Image: Twitter screenshot “@bderski”